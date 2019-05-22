Grumpy Cat had many fans. But who paid for all those billboard tributes after she died?

Grumpy Cat, whose sour puss became an internet sensation, died at age 7 last week. This was taken in December of 2015. Associated Press file photo

I learned that Grumpy Cat died from seeing a digital billboard on my way home from work. I live in Boise, Idaho. Who buys billboard time for an internet meme’s obituary? Is it just me who finds this very odd? — Dedelightful (@Dede0808) May 18, 2019

“Some days are grumpier than others.”

That’s how Grumpy Cat’s family announced her death last week on Twitter, where she has 1.5 million followers (@RealGrumpyCat).

The 7-year-old cat, whose cranky mien inspired hundreds of Internet memes, was said to have died peacefully Tuesday due to complications from a urinary tract infection.

That same day, people began noticing tributes popping up on billboards around the Treasure Valley. The signs featured an image of Grumpy with a halo, with the words “This is terrible” and #eternalhappiness.

Was it some bereft Grumpy Cat fan in Idaho who paid for all of those billboards?

As it turns out, no.

The ad was created by Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based Lamar Advertising Company’s national digital team — and it ran on billboards all over the country, including 25 around Idaho, according to Larry Alder, general manager for Lamar of Boise.

“We do tributes to celebrities and famous personalities,” he said, as when Major League Baseball legend Frank Robinson died. “Obviously, this was kind of a unique situation with it being a cat.”





The Grumpy Cat ads ran through last weekend, he said.