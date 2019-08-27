2019 Best Women’s Clothing Store: Blue Fringe Boutique

Blue Fringe has been around only since 2015 but obviously has gained a following. Statesman file

Blue Fringe has only been around since 2015, but it has already made a big name for itself with unique, fashion-forward clothing and accessories. “Our style ranges from trendy to boho to edgy with a vintage vibe,” says Owner Keri Kinzel. “Each item in the store has been handpicked for an expressive style. We offer personalized help to our customers to help them mix and match items so they walk out of the shop with an outfit that fits the uniqueness of who they are.” At this boutique, you’ll never underestimate the power of a great outfit, a new pair of shoes or the perfect piece of jewelry.

Runners-up (listed alphabetically):

Chico’s

Dragonfly