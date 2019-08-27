2019 Best Veterinarian Clinic: WestVet

WestVet includes 21 board-certified specialists, 36 veterinarians and 24-hour emergency care. Statesman file

As a Level 1 certified veterinary emergency and critical care center, Garden City’s WestVet is one of only 18 hospitals nationwide to offer this level of 24-hour acute veterinary medicine. Established 30 years ago, this care center provides the highest quality veterinary care to pets and their families in the Treasure Valley and surrounding region. It is nationally recognized as one of the most progressive veterinary hospitals in the Pacific Northwest. It has a highly-trained staff, including 21 board-certified specialists and 36 veterinarians. As a premier emergency and critical care center for animals WestVet is among the very elite animal hospitals in the country.

Runners-up (listed alphabetically):

All Valley Animal Care Center

Intermountain Pet Hospital