2019 Best Tattoo Parlor: Talon Tattoo

Want to get inked at Talon Tattoo? Get in line. They are usually booked two or three months out. Statesman file

Talon Tattoo is a family-owned and -operated tattoo and piercing shop in Garden City owned by John and Tiffany Lasco. The goal when they opened the business in 2007 was to build a tattoo and piercing shop with a comfortable feel, top of the line equipment and sterilization, while always providing amazing and original tattoos to their customers. Talon Tattoo specializes in custom tattoos, portraits, cover-ups, body piercing, micro-dermal piercing, electrocautery branding and digital design. They are usually booked two or three months out.

Runners-up (listed alphabetically):

