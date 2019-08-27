Best of Treasure Valley

2019 Best Tattoo Parlor: Talon Tattoo

By Chris Langrill Special to the Idaho Statesman

Want to get inked at Talon Tattoo? Get in line. They are usually booked two or three months out.
Talon Tattoo is a family-owned and -operated tattoo and piercing shop in Garden City owned by John and Tiffany Lasco. The goal when they opened the business in 2007 was to build a tattoo and piercing shop with a comfortable feel, top of the line equipment and sterilization, while always providing amazing and original tattoos to their customers. Talon Tattoo specializes in custom tattoos, portraits, cover-ups, body piercing, micro-dermal piercing, electrocautery branding and digital design. They are usually booked two or three months out.

Runners-up (listed alphabetically):

A Mind’s Eye

InkVision

