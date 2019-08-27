2019 Best Summer Camp: Camp Rainbow Gold

Camp Rainbow Gold campers and counselors join hands and form a circle before dinner.

Back in the 1980s, Twin Falls Dr. David McClusky saw a need and he set out to fill it. He knew a boy being treated for cancer, and all that kid wanted was to go to summer camp like countless other kids his age. But camps weren’t set up to help kids like him. And that was the birth of Camp Rainbow Gold, one of the first oncology camps in the country, now held annually in the Sawtooth National Forest. Here’s what one young lady said about her experience: “I shine for Camp Rainbow Gold. It gives me hope, it gives me a second family, and it gives me amazing people I aspire to be like.”

Runners-up (listed alphabetically):

Camp Ida-Haven

YMCA Horsethief Reservoir