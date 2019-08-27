2019 Best Shoe Store: Shu’s Idaho Running Co.

Shu’s Idaho Running Company has a wide selection of shoes, apparel and accessories for runners and walkers. Statesman file

Good shoes make all the difference to both your feet and the demands you put on your feet. Shu’s Idaho Running Company provides personalized service, knowledgeable employees and high-quality products to support your fitness goals. Unlike some other shoe shops, these folks get to know their customers on an individual basis and they dedicate themselves to unleashing your athletic potential. You’ll also find a wide selection of apparel and accessories for runners and walkers. And if you’re looking for a friendly running group to join, Shu’s is your starting line. It’s located off State Street in the 17th Street Marketplace in Boise.

Runners-up (listed alphabetically):

Designer Shoe Warehouse

Dillard’s Women’s Shoe Department