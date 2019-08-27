2019 Best Senior Living: Touchmark at Meadow Lake Village

Touchmark at Meadow Lake Village features a variety of lifestyle options for seniors, including cottages, lodge homes, assisted living and memory care. Statesman file

Nearly 100 acres in size, this is a full-service retirement community with a mini-golf course, lake and walking paths. It features a variety of lifestyle options, including cottages, lodge homes, assisted living and memory care. There’s a fitness center, beauty salon, computer lab and general store. And you can’t beat a billiard room, cards and game room, activity and crafts rooms or just sitting and enjoying a good book on one of the outdoor terraces.

There are several lifestyle options that will fit your needs right now and will keep on fitting your needs through any possible changes or challenges.

Runners-up (listed alphabetically):

Grace Assisted Living

The Terraces of Boise