2019 Best Resale Store: Idaho Youth Ranch

Sales from Idaho Youth Ranch thrift stores fund a number of programs for kids and their families. Statesman file

The Idaho Youth Ranch is a nonprofit agency that offers emergency shelter, residential care, youth and family therapy, job readiness training, adoption services and much more for kids and their families. Its youth programs are funded through 24 thrift stores around the state, including 15 of them here in Southwestern Idaho. The Idaho Youth Ranch has been a beacon of hope for struggling kids and their families since 1953. It also creates jobs for more than 400 Idahoans in communities around the state who staff programs, thrift stores, offices and distribution centers.

Runners-up (listed alphabetically):

Assistance League of Boise

Deseret Industries