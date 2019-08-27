2019 Best Real Estate Brokerage: Keller Williams

Keller Williams touts its ability to use the latest technology trends to stay current and to give its clientele the best service. Statesman file

Keller Williams Realty Boise is just one of the company’s 700 offices around the world, but it’s backed up by the Keller Williams reputation, experience, resources and philosophy. The company started in 1983 in Austin, Texas, and by 2013 it was named one of the top-rated companies to work for. In the 21st century, business as usual includes the latest technology trends to stay current and to give its clientele the best service. One of the reasons that Keller Williams Realty became the number one real estate company in the United States is its dedication to use of technology.

Runners-up (listed alphabetically):

Amherst Madison Legacy

Coldwell Banker

Silvercreek Realty