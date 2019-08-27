2019 Best Place to Buy Local Produce: Boise Farmers Market

The Boise Farmers Market offers a wide variety of fresh, local, seasonal vegetables. Statesman file

The Boise Farmers Market has a new location this year on Americana Boulevard and the crowds there indicate this category could continue to belong to them into the future. Founded in 2013, you will find a wide variety of fresh, local, seasonal vegetables and fruits, locally raised protein, honey, jams and sauces, breads and pastries, and all while having a fresh-roasted coffee or sampling a selection of ready-to-eat foods. Subscribe to the email newsletter to see what’s on tap for the upcoming Saturday market, rain or shine. It runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., April through October.

Runners-up (listed alphabetically):

Albertsons

Boise Co-op