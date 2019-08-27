2019 Best Place to Buy a Car: Peterson Auto Group

Peterson Auto Group offers 10 brands of vehicles at its five Treasure Valley locations. Statesman file

Peterson Auto Group takes home a second No. 1 award in this year’s list to go with its top honor for Best Auto Repair. The company’s history and commitment to longevity, a relentless focus on customer service and its attention to the community are what has built the Peterson brand over the last 96 years here in the Treasure Valley. Peterson Auto Group offers 10 brands of vehicles, as well as services for the life of your car or truck.

Runners-up (listed alphabetically):

Bronco Motors

Larry H. Miller Auto Group