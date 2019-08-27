2019 Best Physical Therapy Practice: Foothills Physical Therapy

Foothills Physical Therapy has clinics in Boise, Eagle and Meridian. Statesman file

Foothills Physical Therapy has clinics in Boise, Eagle and Meridian and you will find one-on-one care by licensed physical therapists ready to help on a full range of outpatient diagnoses, from joint replacements and shoulder reconstruction to chronic back pain and overuse injuries and more. With 19 years of experience under their belts, Foothills Physical Therapy offers dry needling, pelvic health, aquatic therapy and Pilates-based programs. The clinics are also open Saturdays.

Runners-up (listed alphabetically):

Eagle Physical Therapy

St. Luke’s Rehabilitation