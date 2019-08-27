2019 Best Outfitter: Cascade Raft and Kayak

Cascade Raft and Kayak leads the majority of whitewater trips on the Payette River near Horseshoe Bend. Statesman file

Cascade Raft and Kayak was a big winner in this category, but then whitewater rafting is a big win in itself when you’re talking about things to do in Idaho. Located in Horseshoe Bend, this family-owned company has been providing memorable whitewater adventures on the Payette River since 1985. There are rafting trips for families and rafting trips for adventure, as well as kayaking and kayak lessons. Kayak instruction includes weekend courses, private instruction, kids camps and then that 11-day Chilean experience for the ultimate kayak experience.

Runners-up (listed alphabetically):

Idaho Angler

Payette River Company