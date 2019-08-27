2019 Best Nonprofit: Idaho Humane Society

The Idaho Humane Society is the largest and oldest animal welfare organization and veterinary charity in the state. Statesman file

There are a lot of great nonprofits in the Treasure Valley, and this year the top spot goes to the Idaho Humane Society, the largest and oldest animal welfare organization and veterinary charity in the state. This group has been around since 1890 and incorporated in 1941. There are a lot of other programs than just animal rescues and adoptions, including a Pet Food Pantry for struggling families and homebound seniors. There are also two prison programs for both cats and dogs, as well as a Veterinary Medical Center to provide veterinary care for low-income families. The Idaho Humane Society also has plans for a new headquarters on the horizon.

Runners-up (listed alphabetically):

Boise Rescue Mission

Women’s and Children’s Alliance