2019 Best Moving Company: Two Men and a Truck

Workers for Two Men and a Truck unload a portable storage unit into a new home in Nampa. Statesman file

Two Men and A Truck move into the No. 1 spot in this category this year and boasts an extremely high referral rate of 96 percent. This company started in the early ‘80s as a way for two brothers to make some extra money while in high school. More than 30 years later, there are now more than 350 locations worldwide and 2,800 trucks. It is the nation’s largest franchised local moving company in the nation. Customers benefit from having trained, uniformed movers who are insured and bonded to handle any home and business moving tasks.

Runners-up (listed alphabetically):

All My Sons

Cross Town Movers