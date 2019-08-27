2019 Best Mortgage: Idaho Central Credit Union

Idaho Central Credit Union has methodically built itself into the largest financial institution with a state charter. kjones@idahostatesman.com

Winners in both Best Financial Institution and Best Mortgage makes Idaho Central Credit Union one of the solid winners in this year’s poll. Its success will lead to the construction of a new five-story headquarters building on the south side of I-84 on Eagle Road. Buying or refinancing a home can be intimidating, so finding a good mortgage company can make a big difference in sorting through all the paperwork.

Runners-up (listed alphabetically):

CapEd Credit Union

Fairway Independent Mortgage