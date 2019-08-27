Best of Treasure Valley
2019 Best Law Firm: Hawley Troxell
With four offices around Idaho and an office in Reno, Hawley Troxell is the state’s premier, full-service business law firm for the life of your company. Whether you need a team of lawyers or one-on-one counsel, Hawley Troxell covers all aspects of business law, including real estate, litigation, intellectual property, health care, patents and emerging technology, securities, estate planning, mergers, arbitration, bankruptcy, labor, antitrust and much more. Hawley Troxell has 75 attorneys, with 21 practice groups and was named a 2018-19 Best Law Firm by Best Lawyers and U.S. News & World Report.
Runners-up (listed alphabetically):
Givens Pursley
Idaho Legal Aid Services
