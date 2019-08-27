2019 Best Jeweler: Lee Read Jewelers

Lee Read Jewelers has once again been voted best jewelry store in the Treasure Valley. Statesman file

Lee Read Jewelers is an Idaho store that had its beginning in Downtown Boise back in 1963. Today it is located off the Meridian exit of I-84 (you can see it from the interstate), and it is Idaho’s only member of Preferred Jewelers International, specializing in diamonds. It’s the only Certified Diamond Laboratory in Idaho. But you’ll find more than just diamonds, of course. As a full-service jeweler, it’s like five jewelry stores in one. There is also a jewelry repair center for those touch-ups. And where else will you find a jeweler with a tropical fish tank and a kids’ play area.

Runners-up (listed alphabetically):

Artsmith Jewelry

Fred Meyer Jewelers