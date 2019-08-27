2019 Best Insurance Company: State Farm

State Farm agents in the Treasure Valley stay busy year-round. The company insures more cars and homes than any other insurer in the U.S. Statesman file

State Farm is one of the nation’s most famous insurance companies and has been “a good neighbor” for almost 100 years, with its centennial coming up in 1922. (That first auto policy sold for $11.17.) State Farm insures more cars and homes than any other insurer in the U.S. and is ranked No. 36 on the Fortune 500 list of largest companies. State Farm has about 19,000 agents across the country and handles close to 39,000 claims a day. It was the company’s founder who said, “Honesty isn’t the best policy — it is the only policy.”

