Best of Treasure Valley

2019 Best Hotel: Inn at 500

By Chris Langrill Special to the Idaho Statesman

The Inn at 500 in the heart of Downtown Boise has only been around since 2017 but has already made a name for itself as one of the country’s top boutique hotels. One publication put it in the Top 5 Artsiest Hotels in America, behind only the famous Broadmoor in Colorado Springs and the Nativo Lodge in Albuquerque. Of the 110 rooms in this six-story, $29 million luxury boutique hotel, 57 have a wide-ranging selection of themes, from the zoo to movies to the Oregon Trail. And there are, of course, a couple of Boise State University-themed rooms.

Runners-up (listed alphabetically):

Grove Hotel

Riverside Hotel

  Comments  