2019 Best Hotel: Inn at 500

The Inn at 500 in the heart of Downtown Boise has only been around since 2017 but has already made a name for itself as one of the country’s top boutique hotels. One publication put it in the Top 5 Artsiest Hotels in America, behind only the famous Broadmoor in Colorado Springs and the Nativo Lodge in Albuquerque. Of the 110 rooms in this six-story, $29 million luxury boutique hotel, 57 have a wide-ranging selection of themes, from the zoo to movies to the Oregon Trail. And there are, of course, a couple of Boise State University-themed rooms.

Runners-up (listed alphabetically):

Grove Hotel

Riverside Hotel