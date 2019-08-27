2019 Best Home Services/Repair Company: Western Heating and Air Conditioning

Western Heating & Air Conditioning’s vehicles are pretty much omnipresent in the Treasure Valley. Statesman file

You can’t drive anywhere in the Valley without seeing one of Western Heating & Air Conditioning’s fleet of vehicles out on business. This company has helped keep people at a comfortable temperature for more than 50 years. This is a licensed, insured and bonded company to handle all kinds of HVAC needs. It’s a family-owned and -operated full-service business for both residential and commercial services. The company also offers extended warranties and emergency services. It has received numerous awards over the years, including 2016’s Small Business of the Year by the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce.

Runners-up (listed alphabetically):

Cloverdale Plumbing

Diamond Heating and Cooling