2019 Best Home Furnishings: RC Willey

RC Willey’s huge showroom makes for a true one-stop location for home furnishings. Statesman file

Rufus Call Willey started selling appliances door-to-door in Utah back in 1932. Today, this home-furnishing company has 15 stores in four Western states and specializes in furniture, electronics, home appliances, mattresses and flooring. RC Willey’s huge showroom makes for a true one-stop location for any aspect of upgrading your furnishings. The Treasure Valley location in Meridian on Eagle Road opened in 1999 and was RC Willey’s first store outside of Utah. The store offers instant credit and no-interest financing, too.

Runners-up (listed alphabetically):

CHF Home Furnishings

Ennis Fine Furniture