2019 Best Home Builder: CBH Homes

A few homes in CBH Homes’ new Baraya subdivision, off Franklin Road in west Meridian. Statesman file

CBH Homes is Idaho’s biggest home builder and has hundreds of homes for sale in more than 40 neighborhoods in the Treasure Valley. In 2017, Builder Magazine listed the company as the 47th largest home-building company in the U.S. Corey Barton built his first home in 1992 and it’s still standing. With a shortage of homes on the market, CBH Homes continues to build to try to meet the growing demand. There have been more than 18,000 CBH homeowners since that first home 27 years ago.

Runners-up (listed alphabetically):

Biltmore

Brighton Homes

Zach Evans