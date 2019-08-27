Best of Treasure Valley
2019 Best Hair Salon: Two Rivers Salon & Spa
Two Rivers Salon & Spa has a 7,800-square-foot facility with six massage rooms, four aesthetic rooms, eight pedicure stations, eight manicure stations and 15 stylist chairs. Located in Eagle, this business will celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2020. Two Rivers is a community participant, too, partnering with organizations like Idaho Shakespeare Festival and Make-A-Wish Foundation. There are men’s services, too, for those who want to look just right. This salon has been a consistent winner over the years.
Runners-up (listed alphabetically):
Graeber & Company
Madril Hair Design
