2019 Best Gift Shop: Mixed Greens

Mixed Greens specializes in local and handmade goods, many of them made in-house. Statesman file

Mixed Greens is a popular retail gift boutique that specializes in local and handmade goods, many of them made in-house. It also carries the works of more than 60 Idaho-based artists and makers, as well as handmade artists from across the Northwest, nation and world. The inventory is always changing, so you’ll always find something new and different. One commenter on the Mixed Greens Facebook page says, “It’s my happy place, and it’s where I go to buy gifts for those in my life who need to feel special.” Just a few of the items include jewelry, bath products, cards, trinkets and treasures.

Runners-up (listed alphabetically):

Dragonfly

The Record Exchange