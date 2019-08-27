2019 Best Garden Center/Nursery: Edwards Greenhouse

Edwards Greenhouse is nearing its 90th anniversary in the Treasure Valley. Statesman file

Edwards Greenhouse is nearing its 90th anniversary in the Treasure Valley and remains its top-rated greenhouse, flower shop and garden store. Over that time, the greenhouses and farm have been heated almost exclusively by geothermal water. The size of the covered greenhouse areas has expanded to about 90,000 square feet of vegetables and seasonal potted crops, bulbs, flowering shrubs and trees - and, of course, a wide selection of perennials and annuals. There is also a florist section with garden baskets and fresh-cut arrangements.

