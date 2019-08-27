2019 Best Financial Institution: Idaho Central Credit Union

Idaho Central Credit Union has methodically built itself into the largest financial institution with a state charter. kjones@idahostatesman.com

This extremely popular credit union is the largest one in Idaho, with 36 branches that offer personal and business banking, as well as lending solutions. It also scores the No. 1 slot for Best Mortgage, too. This institution has been around since 1940 and has plans to move its headquarters into a new five-story building on the south side of I-84 on Eagle Road. In other news, the ICCU’s donation to the new athletic building and basketball arena on the University of Idaho campus has given it the naming rights for the next 35 years.

Runners-up (listed alphabetically):

CapEd Credit Union

US Bank