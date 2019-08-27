2019 Best Dry Cleaner: Baird’s Dry Cleaners

Baird’s Dry Cleaners has been in business for more than 100 years. Statesman file

Baird’s Dry Cleaners has been in business for more than 100 years, and if this poll went back that far, it would have a whole lot of Best Of plaques over those years. With five locations, this company also offers the largest home or office pickup and delivery service in the area, at no extra charge. More than 3,000 happy customers a year can’t be wrong. By the way, that also adds up to a whole lot of buttons that get replaced. It’s like those missing socks: Where do they go when they disappear?

Runners-up (listed alphabetically):

Clothesline Cleaners

On the Spot