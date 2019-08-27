2019 Best Doggie Daycare: Companions Dog Resort

Boise loves its dogs, and that means it loves its day-care centers for dogs, and nobody does it better than Companions, according to voters. Statesman file

Companions Dog Resort in Garden City is another runaway repeat winner in our poll. This isn’t your old-school row of cages. Your dog has an opportunity to socialize and exercise, which also has the benefit of preventing behavior problems caused by pent-up energy. Dogs are closely supervised, and there are a ton of comments about how much owners’ dogs look forward to day care or overnight boarding at this spot, tucked into an easy-access site off Chinden Road at 39th Street.

Runners-up (listed alphabetically):

Camp Bow Wow

Idaho Dog Park