Best of Treasure Valley
2019 Best Doggie Daycare: Companions Dog Resort
Companions Dog Resort in Garden City is another runaway repeat winner in our poll. This isn’t your old-school row of cages. Your dog has an opportunity to socialize and exercise, which also has the benefit of preventing behavior problems caused by pent-up energy. Dogs are closely supervised, and there are a ton of comments about how much owners’ dogs look forward to day care or overnight boarding at this spot, tucked into an easy-access site off Chinden Road at 39th Street.
Runners-up (listed alphabetically):
Camp Bow Wow
Idaho Dog Park
Comments