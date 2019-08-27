2019 Best Dental Care: Summit Dental Group

Summit Dental Group bills itself as The Friendliest Dentists in the Treasure Valley. Statesman file

When Summit Dental Group bills itself as The Friendliest Dentists in the Treasure Valley, there must be something to it, because this group tops the voters’ list again. This dental group has been around for more than 30 years and has four dentists on staff to handle all dental needs. Summit is located on Americana Boulevard, adjoining the parking lot near the new farmers market location.

Runners-up (listed alphabetically):

Castlebury Dental

Willow Tree Dental