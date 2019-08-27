Best of Treasure Valley
2019 Best Child Care Facility: YMCA Boise Downtown
The Treasure Valley Family YMCA’s Child Development programs support children in their ongoing growth to ensure they are ready for the next stage of education, whether that be preschool, kindergarten, middle school or high school. That includes full-time infant, toddler and preschool programs, part-time preschool programs, before and after-school care, and summer child care for children 5 to 15. The Y’s four core values are caring, honesty, respect and responsibility.
Runners-up (listed alphabetically):
A Step Ahead
New Horizon Academy
