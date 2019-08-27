2019 Best Child Care Facility: YMCA Boise Downtown

The Boise Downtown YMCA has something for everyone. kjones@idahostatesman.com

The Treasure Valley Family YMCA’s Child Development programs support children in their ongoing growth to ensure they are ready for the next stage of education, whether that be preschool, kindergarten, middle school or high school. That includes full-time infant, toddler and preschool programs, part-time preschool programs, before and after-school care, and summer child care for children 5 to 15. The Y’s four core values are caring, honesty, respect and responsibility.

Runners-up (listed alphabetically):

A Step Ahead

New Horizon Academy