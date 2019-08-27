2019 Best Car Wash: Rocket Express

Rocket Express has car wash spots in Boise and Meridian. The free vacuums are a draw.

This category got lots of votes — everybody washes their car at some point — and Rocket Express returned to the top spot by a good margin. You get a clean, shiny and dry car in about four minutes, even if your car is filthy. “And our free vacuums have the highest suction of any area car wash,” said co-owner Joe Russell. “We compensate our employees significantly better than others within our industry, and have been able to attract and retain exceptional people.” There are two locations, one in Boise and one in Meridian.

Runners-up (listed alphabetically):

Fast Eddy’s

Mister Car Wash