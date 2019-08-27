2019 Best Book Store: Rediscovered Books

Rediscovered Books keeps pleasing readers – and keeps expanding. kjones@idahostatesman.com

It’s always nice to see an independent bookstore win this category, and Rediscovered Books in Downtown Boise has taken it again. Though the number of bookstores has declined in the digital age, Rediscovered Books has recently found a way to expand. In 2018, owners Bruce and Laura DeLaney saw an opportunity to acquire Rainbow Books on State Street, a used-book store since the mid-1970s. (It’s been renamed Once and Future Books.) The bookstore also plans to open another location in Caldwell.

Runners-up (listed alphabetically):

Barnes and Noble

Bent Corners Used Books