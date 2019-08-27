2019 Best Barbershop: The Beardsmith

The Beardsmith specializes in precision and men’s grooming products, which they create themselves. Statesman file

The Beardsmith has been turning beards into well-groomed works of pride and art since 2014, specializing in creating an ultimate barbershop experience for patrons and their families. This is a place that specializes in beard maintenance, precision haircuts and men’s grooming products (which they create themselves). “What differentiates us from our competitors is our dedication to consistency and customer service,” said Wendy Rose, the president. “It’s our combined knowledge of men’s grooming, our friendly, warm service, our superior products and ease of making appointments for services.” They see 50 to 75 people per day and often have same-day and next-day openings if you check.

Runners-up (listed alphabetically):

10th St. Barber Shop

Redlan’s Gentlemen’s Grooming