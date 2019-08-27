2019 Best Auto Repair: Peterson Auto Group

Peterson Auto Group is a full-service auto dealer and body shop with five locations in Boise, Meridian and Nampa. Statesman file

Peterson Auto Group is a full-service auto dealer and body shop that started with a wrench and a dream back in 1923. It now features 10 brands and five locations in Boise, Meridian and Nampa. You’ll find services for new and used vehicles, spanning from purchases to services, parts, body work and insurance. “Our goal is to make the process of owning a vehicle convenient for our customers, and truly becoming a one-stop shop,” said Katy Scott, executive assistant. “It is our goal to provide high-quality service and care long after the sale is made.

Runners-up (listed alphabetically):

Hurless Brothers

Les Schwab