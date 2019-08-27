Best of Treasure Valley

2019 Best Art Gallery: Boise Art Glass & Fire Fusion

By Chris Langrill Special to the Idaho Statesman

Boise Art Glass has been producing fine products since turning its ovens on in 2003.
Boise Art Glass turned its glass-blowing ovens on in 2003, and Filip Vogelpohl has a well-deserved reputation in the art glass field, specializing in hand-blown glass. “Customers come to us looking for custom art pieces for every budget,” he said. “We take on a wide variety of projects for our clients.” Not only is it a great place to pick up special artwork, but there are also demonstrations and classes so that you can make your own piece. If you’re curious about glass-blowing and want to give it a test run, check out the solo First Thursday Furnace Class for only $45. Private classes are also available.

Runners-up (listed alphabetically):

Flying M

Visual Arts Collective

