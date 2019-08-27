2019 Best Art Gallery: Boise Art Glass & Fire Fusion

Boise Art Glass has been producing fine products since turning its ovens on in 2003. Statesman file

Boise Art Glass turned its glass-blowing ovens on in 2003, and Filip Vogelpohl has a well-deserved reputation in the art glass field, specializing in hand-blown glass. “Customers come to us looking for custom art pieces for every budget,” he said. “We take on a wide variety of projects for our clients.” Not only is it a great place to pick up special artwork, but there are also demonstrations and classes so that you can make your own piece. If you’re curious about glass-blowing and want to give it a test run, check out the solo First Thursday Furnace Class for only $45. Private classes are also available.

Runners-up (listed alphabetically):

Flying M

Visual Arts Collective