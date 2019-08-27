2019 Best Accounting Firm: Eide Bailly

With offices in 15 states, Eide Bailly brings more than a century of experience to this field. In 2019, this accounting firm was named as one of the Best CPA Firms for Women. The company has also upped its game to meet the growing demands of today’s technology fields. Its expanded technology consulting team is nationally recognized and is helping businesses and IT leaders mitigate risk with world-class security, support and data solutions. Boise partner Jodi Daugherty was recently elected to the Eide Bailly board of directors.

