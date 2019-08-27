2019 Best Winery: Ste. Chapelle Winery

The wine wall inside the tasting room of the Ste. Chapelle winery in Caldwell. Statesman file

Not many people know Ste. Chapelle started in Emmet in 1975 before moving to south of Caldwell three years later. Idaho wines have been gathering national acclaim in recent years, and this winery has been right at the top of the list with numerous awards. The Snake River Valley area excels at Riesling, Syrah, Tempranillo, Merlot and more, thanks to its 3,000-foot-plus elevation, long growing season and dramatic diurnal shift. For the very best, take the short drive and check out the tasting room. And don’t forget the summer concert series.

Runners-up (listed alphabetically):

Cinder Winery

Telaya Winery