2019 Best Wine Selection: Albertsons Market Street

Albertsons is impressing shoppers with the wine selection at its Market Street stores. for the Statesman

Albertsons’ two new Market Street groceries — one on Broadway near the BSU campus and the other near Fairview and Eagle roads — have made an impression on wine lovers with bottles and bottles of all categories of vino lining the shelves. There are enough choices that the store usually has someone stationed in the wine section to help you find what you’re looking for or something new and interesting to try. Uou might consider making a log book of favorites, as well as what you might want to pick up next time.

Runners-up (listed alphabetically):

Chandler’s

Uncorked at Boise Co-op Wine Shop