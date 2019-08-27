2019 Best Vegetarian: Boise Co-op

The Boise Co-op is a go-to stop for natural, organic and specialty grocery items. Statesman file

This competitive category goes to the Boise Co-op, which has been a part of the valley since 1973, now with more than 31,000 co-owners. This is still the go-to place for nutritious, great-tasting food and other products, which includes natural, organic and specialty grocery items. You’ll also find a variety of in-store, freshly made deli items, burritos, a hot bar, a salad bar, bulk foods, health items and much more. In 2019, the Co-op brought in a new culinary director, who came from Portland, where he ran the world’s first certified sustainable sushi restaurant.

Runners-up (listed alphabetically):

BBQ4Life

Wild Root Café