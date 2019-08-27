2019 Best Traditional Mexican: Enrique’s

Enrique’s in Kuna can brag about its tortillas, as well as all of its Mexican food. Dusty Parnell

That’s right, Kuna is part of the Treasure Valley, too, and Enrique’s Mexican Restaurant alone is worth the drive to this growing town. Last year, Enrique’s moved from its Downtown Kuna location to a new location a block away with more room, a patio and one sweet tequila list. Be sure to check out the buffet schedule and hours, which happens four days a week. The Thursday, Friday and Sunday buffets include a salsa and dessert bar, and freshly made tortillas. You can’t go wrong. Enrique says he likes the competition of this category. “It keeps my guard up,” he said, taking a boxing stand with a grin.

Runners-up (listed alphabetically):

Andrade’s

Chapala