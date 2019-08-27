2019 Best Tacos: Tin Roof

Tin Roof’s street tacos are made from scratch and served in fresh-baked soft corn tortillas. Statesman file

Tin Roof Tacos has been around for only three years, but it owns this category and even has a second location in Meridian. It was founded by two sisters from Texas who decided Boise needed a good ol’ Tex-Mex taco with pulled pork, grilled chicken, brisket, shrimp or fish. You’ll also find breakfast tacos and veggie tacos, and all of them at street taco prices — $2.25-$2.50. The big winner is the Tin Roof taco with shredded pork seared in achiote paste, topped with pineapple relish and cilantro onion mix.

Runners-up (listed alphabetically):

Calle 75

The Matador