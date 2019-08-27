2019 Best Sushi: Lucky Fins

Lucky Fins, a winner of two Best of Treasure Valley categories this year, also has two locations — in Meridian and Downtown Boise.

Lucky Fins is a winner in two categories: Best Seafood/Fish and this competitive one. Happy Hour here means buy one sushi roll and get the second one half off, and that makes for a lot of tasty, picturesque rolls to share around the table. Lucky Fins was founded in Meridian in 2011 and opened its second Treasure Valley location in the heart of Downtown Boise on The Grove two years later. With so many places around the valley to find a wide variety of good sushi, this should be considered a solid win.

