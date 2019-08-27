2019 Best Steakhouse: Chandlers Steakhouse

The 20-ounce cowboy cut at Chandlers Steakhouse is an aged, bone-in, center-cut rib eye. Statesman file

Chandlers Steakhouse holds on to its solid No. 1 position in this category, while also taking the top honor for Best Fine Dining as well. And if that’s not good enough, this iconic downtown Boise restaurant also placed in runner-up positions in three other categories: cocktails, seafood/fish and wine selection. Rex Chandler has made this the go-to steakhouse since 2007 with prime and specialty steaks, including certified, authentic Japanese Wagyu beef. Chandlers also offers live jazz music and valet parking. It’s located on the ground floor of Hotel 43.

Runners-up (listed alphabetically):

Barbacoa

Ruth’s Chris