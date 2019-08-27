2019 Best Sports Bar: The Ram

The Ram is a Treasure Valley favorite for sports fans. Statesman file

The Ram was ahead of the craft beer curve when it began brewing its own beer back in 1995. Big Horn Brewing Company beers are now served in several states around the country and at two Ram locations in the Treasure Valley. One of its locations is on busy Eagle Road in Meridian, while the valley’s original Ram is near the Boise State University campus, which makes it a great location for a long-established and winning sports bar. The Ram also has a commendable menu with a wide range of foodstuffs.

Runners-up (listed alphabetically):

Big Al’s

Rudy’s Pub & Grill