2019 Best Sandwich Shop/Deli: Cobby’s Sandwich Shop

Cobby’s customers have been ordering the No. 15 – capicola, genoa, cotto and mortadella – since 1978.

The most important element of a great sandwich is by starting with perfectly baked bread. Or maybe it’s the meat that puts a good sandwich over the top. Perhaps it’s the cheese. Could it be the fresh veggies on top, with a perfect sprinkle of oil and vinegar? Well, you get the idea. A lot of quality ingredients go into making a Cobby’s sandwich. People have been ordering the No. 15 – capicola, genoa, cotto and mortadella – since 1978. Make sure to try a cup of the clam chowder or a bowl of the Soup of the Day.

Runners-up (listed alphabetically):

Deli George

Hugo’s Deli