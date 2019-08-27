2019 Best Restaurant Patio: Bardenay, Eagle

Diners enjoy the patio at Bardenay’s Eagle location. Statesman file

Bardenay made a name for itself when it became the first restaurant to distill its own spirits in 2000. Since then, Bardenay has become popular spot for any number of reasons, not the least of which would be the beautiful patio perched along the Boise River at its Eagle location. Bask in the sun or settle in under an umbrella and enjoy a cocktail with Bardenay spirits or choose options from the extensive wine list or beers on tap. Sure, the patio might have lured you there, but the food will definitely hold up its end of the bargain.

