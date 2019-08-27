2019 Best Place for Seafood/Fish: Lucky Fins Seafood Grill

Lucky Fins Seafood Grill is a two-category winner in the 2019 Best of Treasure Valley. Statesman file

Lucky Fins opened its first restaurant in Meridian in 2011, and a few years later another one opened on The Grove in Downtown Boise. Whichever location you visit, you can be sure that the kitchen takes its seafood seriously. Lucky Fins is committed to using fish produced only through sustainable fisheries, so look for hand-cut sterling salmon or calamari brought in from The Town Dock in Rhode Island. Lucky Fins also serves sushi, fish tacos and a Smokin’ Ribeye that has been aged 52 days.

Runners-up (listed alphabetically):

Chandlers Steakhouse

Fresh Off The Hook