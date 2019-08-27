2019 Best Place for Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt: Delsa’s Ice Cream Parlour

Delsa’s Ice Cream Parlor offers more than 50 flavors. Statesman file

When the roots of a business trace back to 1922, it’s pretty clear that business has reached iconic status. For years, ice cream fans could head to Delsa’s and watch Owen and Delsa Walton’s cows graze around the surrounding pasture. Delsa’s still sits on the site of that 80-acre dairy, and it still uses Delsa Walton’s Original Recipe from 1961. Of course, there might be a few more options these days: The ice cream wall has a rotating selection of over 50 flavors. Delsa’s also serves burgers and sandwiches and hosts parties and events.

