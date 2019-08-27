2019 Best Pizzeria: Idaho Pizza Company

Boise has no dearth of pizza choices, and Statesman readers cast a lot of their votes for Idaho Pizza Co. Statesman file

With five locations in Boise and several more sprinkled throughout the Treasure Valley, there’s probably an Idaho Pizza Company near you. And Idaho Pizza Company delivers – pun intended – a quality product, time and again. Consistency is a big part of the pizzeria’s success: a perfectly balanced pizza with a quality crust, the right amount of sauce and cheese and delicious toppings. Whether you’re craving a more standard pie (Dole Hawaiian) or feeling a little spicier (Hells Canyon), Idaho Pizza Company has several intriguing specialties. Or you can create your own and choose from the dozens of toppings.

Runners-up (listed alphabetically):

Flying Pie Pizzaria

Guido’s Pizzeria