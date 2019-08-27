Best of Treasure Valley
2019 Best Pizzeria: Idaho Pizza Company
With five locations in Boise and several more sprinkled throughout the Treasure Valley, there’s probably an Idaho Pizza Company near you. And Idaho Pizza Company delivers – pun intended – a quality product, time and again. Consistency is a big part of the pizzeria’s success: a perfectly balanced pizza with a quality crust, the right amount of sauce and cheese and delicious toppings. Whether you’re craving a more standard pie (Dole Hawaiian) or feeling a little spicier (Hells Canyon), Idaho Pizza Company has several intriguing specialties. Or you can create your own and choose from the dozens of toppings.
Runners-up (listed alphabetically):
Flying Pie Pizzaria
Guido’s Pizzeria
